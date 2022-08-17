Search
Steve Mayer
Now that Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 3.39 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) stock priced at $11.11, up 2.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.6289 and dropped to $10.94 before settling in for the closing price of $11.12. KD’s price has ranged from $9.10 to $52.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.20%. With a float of $202.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

In an organization with 90000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 57,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.59, taking the stock ownership to the 35,389 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $10.59, making the entire transaction worth $211,752. This insider now owns 50,389 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.52, a number that is poised to hit -1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.35 million. That was better than the volume of 2.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 43.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.34. However, in the short run, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.74. Second resistance stands at $12.03. The third major resistance level sits at $12.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.36.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.60 billion, the company has a total of 226,763K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,657 M while annual income is -2,319 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,288 M while its latest quarter income was -250,000 K.

