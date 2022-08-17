Now that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s volume has hit 3.1 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

August 16, 2022, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) trading session started at the price of $5.38, that was -0.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.42 and dropped to $5.38 before settling in for the closing price of $5.42. A 52-week range for MUFG has been $5.09 – $6.78.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 46.20%. With a float of $12.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.59 billion.

In an organization with 135049 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.79. However, in the short run, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.42. Second resistance stands at $5.44. The third major resistance level sits at $5.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

There are 12,613,709K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 73.05 billion. As of now, sales total 51,419 M while income totals 10,064 M. Its latest quarter income was 16,049 M while its last quarter net income were 875,380 K.