Phunware Inc. (PHUN) last year’s performance of 107.01% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On August 16, 2022, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) opened at $1.66, higher 6.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.79 and dropped to $1.6109 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. Price fluctuations for PHUN have ranged from $0.82 to $24.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.50% at the time writing. With a float of $92.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 120 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 229,530. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,983 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 27,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,980. This insider now owns 132,757 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.95 million, its volume of 2.24 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3684, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3712. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8297 in the near term. At $1.8994, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0088. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6506, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5412. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4715.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

There are currently 97,835K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 175.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,640 K according to its annual income of -53,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,490 K and its income totaled -17,070 K.