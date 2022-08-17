Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.92% last month.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $11.83, up 1.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.88 and dropped to $11.715 before settling in for the closing price of $11.69. Over the past 52 weeks, PAGP has traded in a range of $9.24-$12.84.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 15.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 110.10%. With a float of $189.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.54, operating margin of +4.88, and the pretax margin is +1.66.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 2.57%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +0.14 while generating a return on equity of 4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) raw stochastic average was set at 75.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.90 in the near term. At $11.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.64. The third support level lies at $11.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.82 billion has total of 194,228K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,078 M in contrast with the sum of 60,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,359 M and last quarter income was 31,000 K.