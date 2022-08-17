Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.36%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.38, soaring 3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $2.315 before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. Within the past 52 weeks, QUOT’s price has moved between $2.28 and $7.92.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 13.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.70%. With a float of $87.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1162 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.95, operating margin of -2.23, and the pretax margin is -8.04.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 58,732. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.35, taking the stock ownership to the 360,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $4.08, making the entire transaction worth $102,000. This insider now owns 335,108 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.74 while generating a return on equity of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

The latest stats from [Quotient Technology Inc., QUOT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was superior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.56. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.25. The third support level lies at $2.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 238.20 million based on 96,389K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 521,490 K and income totals -45,570 K. The company made 69,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -43,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.