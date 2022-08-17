R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.10% last month.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $26.12, down -3.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.18 and dropped to $24.68 before settling in for the closing price of $26.18. Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has traded in a range of $18.71-$27.86.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 20.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -785.00%. With a float of $272.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.75 million.

In an organization with 10200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.86, operating margin of +12.45, and the pretax margin is +8.60.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of R1 RCM Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 378,735. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $25.25, taking the stock ownership to the 125,876 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s insider sold 4,365 for $26.03, making the entire transaction worth $113,612. This insider now owns 163,772 shares in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.59 while generating a return on equity of 28.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -785.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -37.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was better than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) raw stochastic average was set at 72.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.93. However, in the short run, R1 RCM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.11. Second resistance stands at $26.90. The third major resistance level sits at $27.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.90. The third support level lies at $23.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.48 billion has total of 416,071K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,475 M in contrast with the sum of 97,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 391,900 K and last quarter income was -20,400 K.