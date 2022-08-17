Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is -39.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $0.17, down -9.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.17 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Over the past 52 weeks, RMED has traded in a range of $0.15-$3.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.10%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6990.91, operating margin of -133027.27, and the pretax margin is -123895.45.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 7,032. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,684 shares at a rate of $2.62, taking the stock ownership to the 23,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,149 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $21,350. This insider now owns 66,721 shares in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -123913.64 while generating a return on equity of -156.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 191.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) saw its 5-day average volume 3.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) raw stochastic average was set at 3.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 167.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2753, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8587. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1733 in the near term. At $0.1796, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1852. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1614, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1558. The third support level lies at $0.1495 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.18 million has total of 32,300K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20 K in contrast with the sum of -25,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -5,500 K.