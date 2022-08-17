Recent developments with Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.98 cents.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $100.55, plunging -1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.5527 and dropped to $94.25 before settling in for the closing price of $101.25. Within the past 52 weeks, CELH’s price has moved between $38.31 and $110.22.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 69.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.70%. With a float of $43.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 225 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.38, operating margin of -1.30, and the pretax margin is -1.29.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 9,981,098. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 96,501 shares at a rate of $103.43, taking the stock ownership to the 6,824,030 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 196,501 for $103.43, making the entire transaction worth $20,324,098. This insider now owns 6,824,030 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.25 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

The latest stats from [Celsius Holdings Inc., CELH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.44 million was superior to 1.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.05.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 85.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $102.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $104.44. The third major resistance level sits at $108.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.83. The third support level lies at $89.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.39 billion based on 75,641K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 314,270 K and income totals 3,940 K. The company made 154,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.