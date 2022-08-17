Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.00 cents.

Analyst Insights

On August 16, 2022, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) opened at $0.1891, lower -3.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1899 and dropped to $0.178 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for KTRA have ranged from $0.14 to $1.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -83.30% at the time writing.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2224, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3985. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1874 in the near term. At $0.1946, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1993. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1755, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1708. The third support level lies at $0.1636 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 65,533K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -38,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,356 K.

