Recent developments with NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.63 cents.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.64, plunging -17.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6449 and dropped to $0.42 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Within the past 52 weeks, NAOV’s price has moved between $0.48 and $4.19.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 49.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -35.20%. With a float of $27.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.43, operating margin of -335.28, and the pretax margin is -840.71.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NanoVibronix Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 23,828. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 75,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,000 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $2,296. This insider now owns 4,000 shares in total.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -842.60 while generating a return on equity of -328.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Trading Performance Indicators

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40

Technical Analysis of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, NanoVibronix Inc.’s (NAOV) raw stochastic average was set at 19.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6707, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8640. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6891 in the near term. At $0.7795, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9140. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4642, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3297. The third support level lies at $0.2393 if the price breaches the second support level.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.07 million based on 27,998K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,700 K and income totals -14,280 K. The company made 270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.