Recent developments with TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.67 cents.

Company News

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) stock priced at $21.785, down -10.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.80 and dropped to $19.52 before settling in for the closing price of $22.40. TPIC’s price has ranged from $9.23 to $43.32 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 17.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -726.50%. With a float of $35.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.97 million.

In an organization with 14000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.00, operating margin of -3.69, and the pretax margin is -7.66.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of TPI Composites Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 19,670. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 1,340 shares at a rate of $14.68, taking the stock ownership to the 106,686 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $14.49, making the entire transaction worth $43,469. This insider now owns 428,702 shares in total.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.71 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.21 while generating a return on equity of -55.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -726.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -41.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TPI Composites Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was better than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, TPI Composites Inc.’s (TPIC) raw stochastic average was set at 68.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.99. However, in the short run, TPI Composites Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.45. Second resistance stands at $22.76. The third major resistance level sits at $23.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.20. The third support level lies at $16.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 731.73 million, the company has a total of 37,287K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,733 M while annual income is -159,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 452,370 K while its latest quarter income was -5,510 K.

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

