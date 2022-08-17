T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $145.52, down -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.93 and dropped to $144.81 before settling in for the closing price of $146.69. Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has traded in a range of $101.51-$147.68.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 16.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.40%. With a float of $600.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.25 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75000 employees.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of T-Mobile US Inc. is 52.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 273,765. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,902 shares at a rate of $143.94, taking the stock ownership to the 11,251 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s President, Business Group sold 6,944 for $144.00, making the entire transaction worth $999,936. This insider now owns 91,427 shares in total.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by -$0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.04% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $136.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $147.44 in the near term. At $148.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $149.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $143.20.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 180.30 billion has total of 1,254,041K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,118 M in contrast with the sum of 3,024 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,701 M and last quarter income was -108,000 K.