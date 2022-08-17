Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) volume exceeds 3.77 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

August 16, 2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) trading session started at the price of $126.02, that was 7.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $137.43 and dropped to $126.02 before settling in for the closing price of $127.39. A 52-week range for TTWO has been $101.85 – $195.82.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.60%. With a float of $103.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.50 million.

The firm has a total of 7799 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.16, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 20,915. In this transaction Director of this company sold 167 shares at a rate of $125.24, taking the stock ownership to the 62,042 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,381 for $124.23, making the entire transaction worth $420,028. This insider now owns 92,191 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.86% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 232.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO], we can find that recorded value of 2.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.43.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 60.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $140.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $144.76. The third major resistance level sits at $152.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $117.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

There are 115,809K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.31 billion. As of now, sales total 3,505 M while income totals 418,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,102 M while its last quarter net income were -104,000 K.