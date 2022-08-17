Search
Steve Mayer
Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) 20 Days SMA touches 19.41%: The odds favor the bear

On August 16, 2022, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) opened at $7.15, higher 11.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.17 and dropped to $7.0711 before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Price fluctuations for TTCF have ranged from $5.84 to $25.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -214.10% at the time writing. With a float of $46.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.28 million.

The firm has a total of 600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.40%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tattooed Chef Inc., TTCF], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 30.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.87. The third major resistance level sits at $9.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.27.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are currently 82,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 671.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,430 K according to its annual income of -87,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 58,110 K and its income totaled -26,440 K.

