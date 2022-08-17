TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) volume exceeds 4.16 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $3.16, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.97 and dropped to $2.87 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. Over the past 52 weeks, PETZ has traded in a range of $1.70-$188.00.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -46.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -442.10%. With a float of $4.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 220 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.88, operating margin of -370.11, and the pretax margin is -615.08.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of TDH Holdings Inc. is 31.88%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -560.52 while generating a return on equity of -101.22.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -442.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TDH Holdings Inc.’s (PETZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.46 million, its volume of 1.73 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, TDH Holdings Inc.’s (PETZ) raw stochastic average was set at 15.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.74 in the near term. At $4.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.54.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.71 million has total of 6,313K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,090 K in contrast with the sum of -6,120 K annual income.