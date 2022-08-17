Search
Team Inc. (TISI) volume exceeds 3.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

August 16, 2022, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) trading session started at the price of $1.48, that was -13.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. A 52-week range for TISI has been $0.52 – $4.70.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -6.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.70%. With a float of $27.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.70 million.

In an organization with 5200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Team Inc. (TISI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Team Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Team Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 3,649. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.46, taking the stock ownership to the 108,490 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $1.38, making the entire transaction worth $3,449. This insider now owns 105,990 shares in total.

Team Inc. (TISI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by -$0.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to -68.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Team Inc. (TISI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.75

Technical Analysis of Team Inc. (TISI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.91 million. That was better than the volume of 1.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Team Inc.’s (TISI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 213.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9121, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2380. However, in the short run, Team Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4733. Second resistance stands at $1.6067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9933.

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) Key Stats

There are 43,122K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 58.81 million. As of now, sales total 874,550 K while income totals -186,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 218,580 K while its last quarter net income were -32,460 K.

