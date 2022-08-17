The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.15% last month.

On August 16, 2022, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) opened at $35.50, higher 0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.89 and dropped to $35.055 before settling in for the closing price of $35.62. Price fluctuations for CG have ranged from $30.01 to $60.62 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 31.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 744.50% at the time writing. With a float of $238.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $361.45 million.

In an organization with 1850 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.39, operating margin of +47.67, and the pretax margin is +46.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 4,729,603. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 94,989 shares at a rate of $49.79, taking the stock ownership to the 40,475,617 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 160,862 for $49.00, making the entire transaction worth $7,881,544. This insider now owns 40,570,606 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.01) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +34.12 while generating a return on equity of 74.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 744.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.33% during the next five years compared to 230.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.64 million. That was better than the volume of 2.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.53.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

There are currently 361,325K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,782 M according to its annual income of 2,975 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,049 M and its income totaled 245,400 K.