UA (Under Armour Inc.) climbed 1.76 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) stock priced at $9.10, up 1.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.40 and dropped to $9.045 before settling in for the closing price of $9.08. UA’s price has ranged from $7.22 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $390.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 13.66%, while institutional ownership is 74.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Under Armour Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.52 million, its volume of 2.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 21.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.41 in the near term. At $9.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.70.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.17 billion, the company has a total of 455,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,683 M while annual income is 360,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,349 M while its latest quarter income was 7,680 K.