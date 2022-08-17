Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,052 M

August 16, 2022, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) trading session started at the price of $22.73, that was 6.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.065 and dropped to $22.725 before settling in for the closing price of $22.81. A 52-week range for URBN has been $17.81 – $41.03.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.90%. With a float of $62.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9660 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.84, operating margin of +8.98, and the pretax margin is +8.90.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Urban Outfitters Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 133,025. In this transaction CAO & General Counsel of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $26.61, taking the stock ownership to the 4,095 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s CAO & General Counsel sold 1,100 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $41,800. This insider now owns 8,827 shares in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.42) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +6.83 while generating a return on equity of 19.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.50% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

The latest stats from [Urban Outfitters Inc., URBN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.15 million was inferior to 2.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.40. The third major resistance level sits at $27.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.71.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Key Stats

There are 92,665K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.22 billion. As of now, sales total 4,549 M while income totals 310,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,052 M while its last quarter net income were 31,530 K.