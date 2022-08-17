Versus Systems Inc. (VS) posted a 17.23% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $0.425, up 10.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.46 and dropped to $0.4091 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Over the past 52 weeks, VS has traded in a range of $0.35-$5.18.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -79.90%. With a float of $18.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.08 million.

The firm has a total of 6 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Versus Systems Inc. is 12.77%, while institutional ownership is 16.80%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1873.29 while generating a return on equity of -105.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Versus Systems Inc., VS], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4718, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4772. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4710. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4909. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5219. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4201, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3891. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3692.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.60 million has total of 12,259K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 770 K in contrast with the sum of -17,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 320 K and last quarter income was -2,580 K.