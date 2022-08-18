-1.22% percent quarterly performance for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is not indicative of the underlying story

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) on August 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.11, plunging -7.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.165 and dropped to $4.85 before settling in for the closing price of $5.26. Within the past 52 weeks, BIRD’s price has moved between $3.64 and $32.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -75.20%. With a float of $95.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 710 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.18, operating margin of -11.85, and the pretax margin is -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 242,990. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.86, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 25,000 for $5.17, making the entire transaction worth $129,152. This insider now owns 58,333 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.35 million, its volume of 1.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 38.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.07 in the near term. At $5.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.44.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 645.23 million based on 147,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 277,470 K and income totals -45,370 K. The company made 78,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.