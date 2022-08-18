$379.23K in average volume shows that Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is heading in the right direction

August 17, 2022, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) trading session started at the price of $1.22, that was -0.79% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.54 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. A 52-week range for KTTA has been $0.81 – $8.50.

With a float of $14.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.01 million.

The firm has a total of 3 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -14.69, operating margin of +90.84, and the pretax margin is -14430.49.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14430.49 while generating a return on equity of -8.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 117.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1103.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., KTTA], we can find that recorded value of 3.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s (KTTA) raw stochastic average was set at 61.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0965, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4526. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4767. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9533. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7367.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Key Stats

There are 26,549K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 31.69 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -2,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -1,570 K.