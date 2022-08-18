3D Systems Corporation (DDD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.30%

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) kicked off on August 17, 2022, at the price of $11.75, down -6.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.91 and dropped to $11.435 before settling in for the closing price of $12.22. Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has traded in a range of $8.78-$34.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -0.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 300.40%. With a float of $127.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1721 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.85, operating margin of -5.06, and the pretax margin is +51.90.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corporation is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 288,803. In this transaction EVP & CTO (Regenerative Med) of this company sold 26,386 shares at a rate of $10.95, taking the stock ownership to the 51,634 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.65, making the entire transaction worth $106,500. This insider now owns 404,672 shares in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +52.31 while generating a return on equity of 50.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 300.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 56.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.75 in the near term. At $12.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.12. The third support level lies at $10.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.46 billion has total of 130,281K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 615,640 K in contrast with the sum of 322,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 140,050 K and last quarter income was -32,960 K.