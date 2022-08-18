Search
A major move is in the offing as Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) market cap hits 3.80 billion

Company News

On August 17, 2022, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) opened at $10.97, lower -3.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.00 and dropped to $10.6901 before settling in for the closing price of $11.16. Price fluctuations for HBI have ranged from $9.58 to $19.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 832.70% at the time writing. With a float of $345.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.77 million.

The firm has a total of 59000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.01, operating margin of +13.67, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hanesbrands Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 501,569. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 34,292 shares at a rate of $14.63, taking the stock ownership to the 93,754 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Director bought 6,250 for $15.61, making the entire transaction worth $97,562. This insider now owns 20,765 shares in total.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +7.66 while generating a return on equity of 68.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 832.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.00% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hanesbrands Inc., HBI], we can find that recorded value of 8.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.14. The third major resistance level sits at $11.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.35.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Key Stats

There are currently 348,942K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,801 M according to its annual income of 77,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,513 M and its income totaled 92,100 K.

