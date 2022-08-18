AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) posted a 30.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On August 17, 2022, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) opened at $0.31, lower -4.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3169 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for ACRX have ranged from $0.16 to $1.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -30.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.20% at the time writing. With a float of $145.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 13.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.85 million, its volume of 12.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2375, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3859. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3183 in the near term. At $0.3310, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3452. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2914, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2772. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2645.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

There are currently 147,332K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 52.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,820 K according to its annual income of -35,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 570 K and its income totaled 70,670 K.