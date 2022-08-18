American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) kicked off at the price of $0.17: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) kicked off on August 17, 2022, at the price of $0.1791, down -3.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1791 and dropped to $0.168 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, AVCT has traded in a range of $0.16-$4.97.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -184.30%. With a float of $62.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 356 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.29, operating margin of -251.65, and the pretax margin is -652.67.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 7,563. In this transaction Director of this company sold 41,667 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 916,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 250,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 21,423,995 shares in total.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.51) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -652.67 while generating a return on equity of -490.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -184.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s (AVCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.79

Technical Analysis of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.59 million, its volume of 18.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s (AVCT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2625, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9629. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1765 in the near term. At $0.1834, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1876. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1654, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1612. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1543.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.12 million has total of 79,194K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,050 K in contrast with the sum of -161,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,090 K and last quarter income was -13,880 K.