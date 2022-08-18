BKKT (Bakkt Holdings Inc.) dropped -4.95 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On August 17, 2022, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) opened at $3.15, lower -4.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.205 and dropped to $3.025 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. Price fluctuations for BKKT have ranged from $1.98 to $50.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.30% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 579 employees.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 18.90%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 43,680. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 8,320,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 14,115 for $10.14, making the entire transaction worth $143,126. This insider now owns 8,963,551 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Looking closely at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 19.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.04. However, in the short run, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.17. Second resistance stands at $3.28. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.82.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

There are currently 263,732K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 754.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 39,440 K according to its annual income of -183,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,570 K and its income totaled -3,900 K.