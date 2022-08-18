Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) volume exceeds 153.06 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) kicked off on August 17, 2022, at the price of $3.50, up 199.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.00 and dropped to $3.49 before settling in for the closing price of $2.55. Over the past 52 weeks, BWV has traded in a range of $1.80-$90.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -87.30%. With a float of $5.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -110.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (BWV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Looking closely at Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV), its last 5-days average volume was 31.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (BWV) raw stochastic average was set at 9.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 472.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 281.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.26. Second resistance stands at $10.89. The third major resistance level sits at $13.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.24.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 94.35 million has total of 12,299K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -3,417 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,071 K.

