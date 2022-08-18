Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is -5.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) on August 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.03, plunging -5.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $0.9724 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Within the past 52 weeks, CLVR’s price has moved between $0.90 and $10.48.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.70%. With a float of $33.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.10 million.

In an organization with 560 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.79, operating margin of -251.72, and the pretax margin is -290.63.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 18.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 1,205. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,170 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 588,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 598 for $1.03, making the entire transaction worth $616. This insider now owns 218,932 shares in total.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -297.42 while generating a return on equity of -54.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (CLVR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0371, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1822. However, in the short run, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0425. Second resistance stands at $1.1051. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1401. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9449, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9099. The third support level lies at $0.8473 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.30 million based on 30,122K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,370 K and income totals -45,730 K. The company made 4,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.