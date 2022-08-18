Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) average volume reaches $643.29K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 17, 2022, with Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock priced at $4.06, down -6.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $3.85 before settling in for the closing price of $4.11. CODX’s price has ranged from $3.66 to $11.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.20%.

The firm has a total of 101 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.83, operating margin of +47.21, and the pretax margin is +46.62.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Co-Diagnostics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 20,910. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $10.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +37.45 while generating a return on equity of 36.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Co-Diagnostics Inc., CODX], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s (CODX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.32. The third major resistance level sits at $4.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.39.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 188.02 million, the company has a total of 33,781K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 97,890 K while annual income is 36,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,020 K while its latest quarter income was -2,690 K.