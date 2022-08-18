Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is expecting 22.06% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On August 17, 2022, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) opened at $87.505, lower -5.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.64 and dropped to $84.7704 before settling in for the closing price of $90.39. Price fluctuations for COIN have ranged from $40.83 to $368.90 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -153.50% at the time writing. With a float of $170.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3730 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.83, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 382,153. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,930 shares at a rate of $97.24, taking the stock ownership to the 29,430 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 4,512 for $97.24, making the entire transaction worth $438,747. This insider now owns 27,417 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by -$2.19. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Looking closely at Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), its last 5-days average volume was 15.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 10.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.61.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.38. However, in the short run, Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.80. Second resistance stands at $90.15. The third major resistance level sits at $91.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.06.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

There are currently 219,480K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,839 M according to its annual income of 3,624 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 808,330 K and its income totaled -1,094 M.