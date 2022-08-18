DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 428,560 K

A new trading day began on August 17, 2022, with DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) stock priced at $47.34, down -5.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.55 and dropped to $45.09 before settling in for the closing price of $48.15. DOCN’s price has ranged from $30.05 to $133.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.40%. With a float of $69.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 786 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.19, operating margin of -3.24, and the pretax margin is -4.25.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 250,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $50.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,760 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 16,610 for $40.40, making the entire transaction worth $671,044. This insider now owns 102,671 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.55 while generating a return on equity of -7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 25.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

The latest stats from [DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., DOCN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.4 million was inferior to 2.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.93.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.57. The third major resistance level sits at $49.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.20.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.31 billion, the company has a total of 96,930K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 428,560 K while annual income is -19,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,880 K while its latest quarter income was -6,190 K.