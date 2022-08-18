Search
GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 21.23% last month.

On August 17, 2022, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) opened at $5.85, lower -6.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.86 and dropped to $5.365 before settling in for the closing price of $5.95. Price fluctuations for GRWG have ranged from $3.42 to $32.97 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 121.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.40% at the time writing. With a float of $55.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.76 million.

In an organization with 634 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.00, operating margin of +3.55, and the pretax margin is +3.60.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GrowGeneration Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 51.40%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.03 while generating a return on equity of 3.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 45.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.92 million. That was better than the volume of 1.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.12. However, in the short run, GrowGeneration Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.81. Second resistance stands at $6.08. The third major resistance level sits at $6.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.09. The third support level lies at $4.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Key Stats

There are currently 60,794K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 318.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 422,490 K according to its annual income of 12,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 71,090 K and its income totaled -136,380 K.

