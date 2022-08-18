Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,770 K

On August 17, 2022, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) opened at $2.64, lower -6.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.735 and dropped to $2.51 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. Price fluctuations for INO have ranged from $1.38 to $9.59 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -45.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.60% at the time writing. With a float of $225.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.28 million.

In an organization with 317 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -166.56, operating margin of -17535.79, and the pretax margin is -17085.39.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 37.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 31,588. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,875 shares at a rate of $2.66, taking the stock ownership to the 892,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $4,500. This insider now owns 75,305 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.34) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -17109.87 while generating a return on equity of -70.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.80% during the next five years compared to -7.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 281.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.59 million. That was better than the volume of 5.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. However, in the short run, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.67. Second resistance stands at $2.82. The third major resistance level sits at $2.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

There are currently 249,400K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 590.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,770 K according to its annual income of -303,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 780 K and its income totaled -108,500 K.