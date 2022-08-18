Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) volume exceeds 1.05 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 17, 2022, Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) opened at $3.50, lower -8.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.62 and dropped to $3.14 before settling in for the closing price of $3.60. Price fluctuations for ISPO have ranged from $2.88 to $108.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -61.10% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 707 employees.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inspirato Incorporated is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 62,263. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,879 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 1,234,121 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,529 for $10.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,018,359. This insider now owns 399,471 shares in total.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by $0.32. This company achieved a return on equity of -3.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO)

Looking closely at Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Inspirato Incorporated’s (ISPO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.14. However, in the short run, Inspirato Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.55. Second resistance stands at $3.83. The third major resistance level sits at $4.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.59.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Key Stats

There are currently 21,563K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 414.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 165,590 K according to its annual income of -4,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 83,700 K and its income totaled -2,970 K.