Investors finally get a glimpse of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) volume hitting the figure of 7.22 million.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) kicked off on August 17, 2022, at the price of $17.98, down -2.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.145 and dropped to $17.70 before settling in for the closing price of $18.28. Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has traded in a range of $8.98-$33.95.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 61.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -234.30%. With a float of $1.40 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.76 billion.

In an organization with 68000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.89, operating margin of -6.51, and the pretax margin is -8.38.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 2,762. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 171 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,558,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120,038 for $14.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,712,942. This insider now owns 2,558,940 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.84 million. That was better than the volume of 10.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 71.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.79. However, in the short run, Coupang Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.07. Second resistance stands at $18.33. The third major resistance level sits at $18.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.44. The third support level lies at $17.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.11 billion has total of 1,762,430K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,406 M in contrast with the sum of -1,543 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,038 M and last quarter income was -75,490 K.