Investors must take note of Hill International Inc.’s (HIL) performance last week, which was 64.12%.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) kicked off on August 17, 2022, at the price of $2.81, up 60.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. Over the past 52 weeks, HIL has traded in a range of $1.18-$2.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -6.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.30%. With a float of $50.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2578 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.75, operating margin of +2.67, and the pretax margin is +0.99.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Hill International Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 22,159. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,999 shares at a rate of $2.22, taking the stock ownership to the 425,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 28, when Company’s Director bought 10,725 for $2.04, making the entire transaction worth $21,858. This insider now owns 415,001 shares in total.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2017, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.13 while generating a return on equity of -4.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hill International Inc.’s (HIL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of Hill International Inc. (HIL)

The latest stats from [Hill International Inc., HIL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.74 million was superior to 0.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Hill International Inc.’s (HIL) raw stochastic average was set at 98.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 193.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7700. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.8100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.8300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.8400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.7800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.7700. The third support level lies at $2.7500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 162.18 million has total of 57,173K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 377,440 K in contrast with the sum of -4,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 105,730 K and last quarter income was 1,430 K.