Investors must take note of Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) performance last week, which was -10.47%.

On August 17, 2022, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) opened at $2.78, lower -6.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.62 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. Price fluctuations for LILM have ranged from $2.16 to $11.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -118.10% at the time writing. With a float of $70.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 964 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 65.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15275.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.6 million, its volume of 1.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.83 in the near term. At $3.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.27.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

There are currently 285,283K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 717.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60 K according to its annual income of -486,290 K.