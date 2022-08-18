Last month’s performance of 235.86% for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is certainly impressive

August 17, 2022, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) trading session started at the price of $2.19, that was 0.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. A 52-week range for GOVX has been $0.55 – $7.50.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -14.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.40%. With a float of $24.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 820. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 2,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 4,464 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $5,000. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 150.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.01

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) saw its 5-day average volume 8.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 273.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 267.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.38 in the near term. At $2.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.03. The third support level lies at $1.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

There are 9,517K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 60.14 million. As of now, sales total 390 K while income totals -18,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 80 K while its last quarter net income were -2,430 K.