Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) to new highs

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) on August 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.47, plunging -7.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.4802 and dropped to $5.89 before settling in for the closing price of $6.73. Within the past 52 weeks, HIVE’s price has moved between $2.82 and $28.00.

With a float of $77.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 9.64%, while institutional ownership is 9.34%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.77 million, its volume of 2.19 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 38.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.50 in the near term. At $6.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.32.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.39 billion based on 82,249K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 211,180 K and income totals 79,620 K. The company made 53,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -63,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.