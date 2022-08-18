Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -21.63% last month.

August 17, 2022, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) trading session started at the price of $3.90, that was 0.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.98 and dropped to $3.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.94. A 52-week range for LU has been $3.88 – $9.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.60%. With a float of $674.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

In an organization with 92380 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.64, operating margin of +34.57, and the pretax margin is +32.80.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lufax Holding Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.29) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.52 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 2.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.65. However, in the short run, Lufax Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.99. Second resistance stands at $4.04. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.84. The third support level lies at $3.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

There are 2,285,813K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.67 billion. As of now, sales total 9,584 M while income totals 2,605 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,282 M while its last quarter net income were 434,300 K.