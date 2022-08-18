Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) volume exceeds 2.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) on August 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2456, plunging -5.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2499 and dropped to $0.2325 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Within the past 52 weeks, LKCO’s price has moved between $0.19 and $1.80.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 284.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.40%. With a float of $330.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3587, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5667. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2465 in the near term. At $0.2569, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2639. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2291, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2221. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2117.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 95.84 million based on 401,042K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 145,070 K and income totals -68,800 K. The company made 5,331 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,125 K in sales during its previous quarter.