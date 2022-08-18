Search
Shaun Noe
MP Materials Corp. (MP) is 6.26% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

August 17, 2022, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) trading session started at the price of $36.44, that was -3.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.54 and dropped to $35.46 before settling in for the closing price of $37.07. A 52-week range for MP has been $27.48 – $60.19.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 359.70%. With a float of $144.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.53 million.

In an organization with 365 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.97, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +48.26.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MP Materials Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 1,946,174. In this transaction Director by Deputization of this company sold 49,838 shares at a rate of $39.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,290,418 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director sold 49,838 for $39.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,946,174. This insider now owns 1,290,418 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +40.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MP Materials Corp. (MP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 25.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.71. However, in the short run, MP Materials Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.47. Second resistance stands at $37.04. The third major resistance level sits at $37.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.88. The third support level lies at $34.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are 177,527K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.34 billion. As of now, sales total 331,950 K while income totals 135,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 143,560 K while its last quarter net income were 73,270 K.

