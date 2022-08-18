No matter how cynical the overall market is, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) performance over the last week is recorded -1.46%

A new trading day began on August 17, 2022, with Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) stock priced at $34.93, down -9.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.50 and dropped to $32.5301 before settling in for the closing price of $36.28. UPST’s price has ranged from $22.42 to $401.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -43.00%. With a float of $69.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.83 million.

The firm has a total of 1497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 49.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 604,576. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $40.31, taking the stock ownership to the 412,983 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 7,500 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $337,492. This insider now owns 412,983 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Upstart Holdings Inc., UPST], we can find that recorded value of 11.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 10.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 189.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.98. The third major resistance level sits at $39.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.56.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.45 billion, the company has a total of 81,348K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 848,590 K while annual income is 135,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 228,160 K while its latest quarter income was -29,870 K.