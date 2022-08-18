Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) kicked off on August 17, 2022, at the price of $0.32, down -4.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.31 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has traded in a range of $0.25-$0.62.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 55.10%. With a float of $518.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 30.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2894, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3422. However, in the short run, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3230. Second resistance stands at $0.3330. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3420. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3040, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2950. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2850.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 163.25 million has total of 529,779K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -25,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,462 K.