Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) is expecting 36.64% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) kicked off on August 17, 2022, at the price of $0.78, up 40.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.21 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Over the past 52 weeks, NVFY has traded in a range of $0.63-$2.71.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -32.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.00%. With a float of $4.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -80.52, operating margin of -154.49, and the pretax margin is -154.52.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Nova LifeStyle Inc. is 30.64%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -155.80 while generating a return on equity of -62.02.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s (NVFY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.17

Technical Analysis of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 62957.0, its volume of 0.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s (NVFY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7893, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3443. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3133 in the near term. At $1.5167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2933.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.56 million has total of 6,838K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,810 K in contrast with the sum of -19,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,810 K and last quarter income was -5,690 K.