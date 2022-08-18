Now that Century Aluminum Company’s volume has hit 1.34 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) kicked off on August 17, 2022, at the price of $8.812, down -4.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.86 and dropped to $8.51 before settling in for the closing price of $9.03. Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has traded in a range of $6.58-$30.36.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 10.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.50%. With a float of $51.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2512 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 60.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

The latest stats from [Century Aluminum Company, CENX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.3 million was superior to 2.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.01. The third major resistance level sits at $9.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.10.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 801.09 million has total of 91,358K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,213 M in contrast with the sum of -167,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 856,600 K and last quarter income was 37,400 K.