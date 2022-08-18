Now that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s volume has hit 6.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) on August 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.21, plunging -2.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.30 and dropped to $14.815 before settling in for the closing price of $15.49. Within the past 52 weeks, GT’s price has moved between $10.33 and $24.89.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 2.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 154.00%. With a float of $281.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 72000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.11, operating margin of +5.83, and the pretax margin is +2.94.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 3,912,149. In this transaction Chairman of the Bd, CEO & Pres of this company sold 175,197 shares at a rate of $22.33, taking the stock ownership to the 483,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s President, Americas sold 54,302 for $21.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,188,128. This insider now owns 109,721 shares in total.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +4.37 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.13% during the next five years compared to -9.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) saw its 5-day average volume 6.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) raw stochastic average was set at 88.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.31 in the near term. At $15.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.34.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.07 billion based on 282,803K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,478 M and income totals 764,000 K. The company made 5,212 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 166,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.