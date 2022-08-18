Quotient Limited (QTNT) volume exceeds 1.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 17, 2022, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) opened at $0.24, lower -6.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.2166 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Price fluctuations for QTNT have ranged from $0.23 to $3.43 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.30% at the time writing. With a float of $65.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 437 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of -269.58, and the pretax margin is -322.40.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 20,025. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,808 shares at a rate of $0.24, taking the stock ownership to the 216,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 66,666 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 483,333 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -324.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quotient Limited (QTNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

The latest stats from [Quotient Limited, QTNT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was inferior to 1.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2907, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1459. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2345. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2489. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2579. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2111, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2021. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1877.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

There are currently 103,216K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,510 K according to its annual income of -125,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,810 K and its income totaled -38,870 K.