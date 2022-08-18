Recent developments with Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.22 cents.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) kicked off on August 17, 2022, at the price of $0.522, up 3.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.564 and dropped to $0.5067 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Over the past 52 weeks, AGRX has traded in a range of $0.49-$50.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.00%. With a float of $8.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.11, operating margin of -1731.41, and the pretax margin is -1826.24.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 4,874,376. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 5,734,560 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 21,654,485 shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$8 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$6) by -$2. This company achieved a net margin of -1826.24 while generating a return on equity of -255.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

The latest stats from [Agile Therapeutics Inc., AGRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.29 million was inferior to 4.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 217.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8309, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.4572. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5683. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5948. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6256. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5110, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4802. The third support level lies at $0.4537 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.57 million has total of 4,542K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,100 K in contrast with the sum of -74,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,130 K and last quarter income was -12,220 K.